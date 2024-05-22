SP visits Macherla

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district SP Malika Garg on Tuesday visited Veldurthi, Rentachintala, Karempudi, and Durgi in Macherla Assembly constituency in the backdrop of post-poll violence.

The police questioned the suspects and conduct cordon search on the occasion of counting of votes to be held on June 4. She urged the leaders not to make provocative statements which will trigger violence.