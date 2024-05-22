  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SP visits Macherla

SP visits Macherla
x
Highlights

Palnadu district SP Malika Garg on Tuesday visited Veldurthi, Rentachintala, Karempudi, and Durgi in Macherla Assembly constituency in the backdrop of post-poll violence.

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district SP Malika Garg on Tuesday visited Veldurthi, Rentachintala, Karempudi, and Durgi in Macherla Assembly constituency in the backdrop of post-poll violence.

The police questioned the suspects and conduct cordon search on the occasion of counting of votes to be held on June 4. She urged the leaders not to make provocative statements which will trigger violence.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X