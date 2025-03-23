SP visits students injured in bus accident

Ongole : Prakasam District SP A R Damodar visited the students injured in a bus accident at the Government General Hospital in Ongole on Saturday.

He sought details on the cause of the accident and issued orders regarding road safety measures.

According to the police, a group of 45 boys, 43 girls and 11 teachers of a school in Machilipatnam went to a science fair and field trip in three buses on Wednesday, March 19.

After they visited various places in Chennai and Tirupati and finished the science fair, they began their return journey on Friday, at around 10 pm. At 5 am in the early morning on Saturday, one of the students’ buses with registration number AP16 TC5700 collided with a parked lorry between Nagulupalapadu and Uppugunduru, on NH 216. Twelve students sustained minor injuries and were taken to GGH Ongole via ambulance.

During his visit, SP Damodar spoke with the injured students about the accident’s circumstances. He reassured them and encouraged them to maintain positive spirit. He instructed doctors to provide optimal treatment and personally called the students’ parents, allowing them to speak with their children via video call.

The SP provided fruits to the students and financial assistance to a teacher for necessary expenses. He promised legal action against those responsible and emphasised that student safety remains a priority. SP Damodar urged all drivers to follow traffic rules, maintain speed limits and practice road safety awareness.