SP warns of tough action on trouble makers

Kadapa: DistrictSP Shelk Nachiketh Vishwanath, on Sunday warned that stringent action would be taken against individuals involved in illegal activities.

He presented the details of the extensive operations conducted by the Kadapa district police in November to curb unlawful practices.

The SP stated that widespread raids were conducted targeting ganja peddling. A total of 23.5 kg of ganja and 1,620 psychotropic tablets were seized, and 9 individuals were arrested.

To prevent ganja and drug abuse, 180 hotspots — including abandoned buildings, open areas, and other locations prone to drug consumption — across Kadapa city and all towns of the district were identified.

Joint surveillance is being conducted by the Eagle Cell, Narcotic Control Cell, and police officers using advanced drone cameras.

Awareness programmes were conducted in 11 schools and colleges, educating students on the harmful effects of ganja and drugs.

Information on drug activities can be reported to the toll-free number 1972, and details of informants will be kept confidential.

The district police arrested 8 persons involved in cricket betting and seized ₹16,84,000.

A total of 222 gamblers were arrested, and ₹5,93,150 was seized.

As a preventive measure to curb illegal activities and crime, special surveillance was placed on rowdy sheeters, troublemakers, suspects, and individuals involved in previous cases.