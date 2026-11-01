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SP warns strict action against election disruptors

SP B Umamaheswar speaking at a press meet in Chirala on Saturday
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SP B Umamaheswar speaking at a press meet in Chirala on Saturday

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Chirala: Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Borugudla Umamaheswar has warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone, who disturbs the election process.

Speaking to reporters after briefing police staff at Chirala Engineering College on Saturday, the SP said that with the campaign ending on Friday, outsiders must not remain in areas where urban local body elections are underway. Police have already checked hotels, resorts and guest houses in both municipalities.

He urged everyone to follow the model code of conduct, refrain from gathering within 100 metres of polling stations and noted that vehicle checks have been intensified at border posts.

Police are closely monitoring the illegal movement of cash and liquor to ensure voters are neither tempted nor intimidated.

Authorities have bound over 2,646 persons likely to disturb peace and registered five cases for code violations. The SP appealed to voters to cast their ballots without fear and to report any issues to the control room on 8333813228 or 112, assuring that informants’ identities will remain confidential.

Naresh Nandam
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Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

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Borugudla UmamaheswarBapatla District PoliceChirala Municipal ElectionsAndhra Pradesh Local Body ElectionsModel Code Of Conduct Enforcement
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