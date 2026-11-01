- Comprehensive security grid built for today’s municipal polls
- Deepavali Asthanam at Tirumala Srivari temple scheduled for Nov 8
- TTD staff to receive AI training for smarter devotee services
- Strict action against misinformation, intimidation during civic polls: SP
- AITUC holds massive rally
- NTR dist all set for urban local body elections
- Machilipatnam, Vuyyuru and Pedana ready for municipal polls
- SARAS Mela showcases rural women’s entrepreneurial strength
TRACE App launched for election security in Kakinada
Kakinada: Kakinada district police have introduced a technology-driven security system for 2026 local body elections. SP G Bindu Madhav launched the TRACE (Tracking Routes, Alerting & Coordinating Emergencies) mobile application and command-control dashboard at the district police office on Saturday.
The system integrates 67 police vehicles - including 49 route mobiles, 12 striking forces and six special striking forces - with 143 polling locations on a single digital platform. Vehicle positions update every 30 seconds.
Visited stations turn green on the map, while uncovered ones appear red. An SOS feature instantly alerts the nearest vehicle with Google Maps navigation.
Officers can upload photos, report issues and view hotspot maps for sensitive areas.