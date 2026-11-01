TRACE App launched for election security in Kakinada

Kakinada: Kakinada district police have introduced a technology-driven security system for 2026 local body elections. SP G Bindu Madhav launched the TRACE (Tracking Routes, Alerting & Coordinating Emergencies) mobile application and command-control dashboard at the district police office on Saturday.

The system integrates 67 police vehicles - including 49 route mobiles, 12 striking forces and six special striking forces - with 143 polling locations on a single digital platform. Vehicle positions update every 30 seconds.

Visited stations turn green on the map, while uncovered ones appear red. An SOS feature instantly alerts the nearest vehicle with Google Maps navigation.

Officers can upload photos, report issues and view hotspot maps for sensitive areas.