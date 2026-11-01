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TRACE App launched for election security in Kakinada

TRACE App launched for election security in Kakinada
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TRACE App launched for election security in Kakinada

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Kakinada: Kakinada district police have introduced a technology-driven security system for 2026 local body elections. SP G Bindu Madhav launched the TRACE (Tracking Routes, Alerting & Coordinating Emergencies) mobile application and command-control dashboard at the district police office on Saturday.

The system integrates 67 police vehicles - including 49 route mobiles, 12 striking forces and six special striking forces - with 143 polling locations on a single digital platform. Vehicle positions update every 30 seconds.

Visited stations turn green on the map, while uncovered ones appear red. An SOS feature instantly alerts the nearest vehicle with Google Maps navigation.

Officers can upload photos, report issues and view hotspot maps for sensitive areas.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

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G Bindu MadhavTRACE App KakinadaKakinada District PoliceAndhra Pradesh Local Body ElectionsSmart Policing Technology
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