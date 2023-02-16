SPCHC boon for children suffering from heart ailments: TTD chief

Tirupati: Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre (SPCHC) is proving to be a boon for children suffering from heart ailments, said TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy. The TTD chief speaking to the media after inspecting the hospital and interacting with children under treatment here on Wednesday, said that the hospital was presently equipped with 75 beds including ICU beds, 3 modular operation theatres and with advanced Cath Lab.





After its inception, the hospital within 15 months conducted 1,105 surgeries with 95 per cent success rate giving the children a new lease of life, Reddy said adding that the first ever heart transplant surgery, which is also first in AP, was also successfully performed last month by a team of doctors led by Dr N Srinath Reddy (Senior Paediatric Cardiologist).





The other doctors involved in the operation are Dr K Ganapathy Subramaniam (Senior Paediatric C T Surgeon), Dr A Madhu Yadav, (Paediatric Intensive Anaesthetist), Dr Abhinav, Dr Rambabu (Jeevandaan).





He said the proposed Sri Padmavathi Paediatric Super Specialty Hospital with area of 4.1 lakh sq ft and 350 beds also will have airlift ambulance service and with 14 Paediatric Super Specialties and a dedicated multi organ transplant units viz. The hospital will have genetics, gastroenterology, urology, urosurgery, neurology & neuro-surgery, nephrology, endocrinology, pulmonology, cardiology & cardio thoracic surgery, hematology, medical oncology and surgical oncology, he said. The Chairman also interacted with the mother of the boy, who underwent successful heart transplantation.





Earlier, the chairman who visited an exhibition at TTD Shilpa Kalasala (Sri Venkateswara Institution of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA), said a sales counter will be opened in the institution to promote the traditional temple arts and sculptures.