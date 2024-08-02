Live
- BoB opens branches in Nagari & Punganur
- Govt to implement SC categorisation in job notifications, assures Revanth
- ‘Rang Mahal’: Where Contemporary Design Meets Traditional Craftsmanship
- Chintalapudi lift scheme will be completed soon: Kolusu
- We support development, not expansionism says PM Narendra Modi
- IIT Madras-IDBI Bank launch cybersecurity lab
- 'Is she black or Indian?' Trump questions Harris' racial identity
- Preparing students for a high-tech world
- MP seeks Rs 100 cr for Durga temple development
- 95% pensions distributed in Nellore dist
Just In
Speaker lays stone for Gokavaram-Tantikonda road
Highlights
State Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu laid the foundation stone for road construction between Gokavaram and Tantikonda Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the Jaggampeta constituency on Thursday.
Rajamahendravaram: State Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu laid the foundation stone for road construction between Gokavaram and Tantikonda Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the Jaggampeta constituency on Thursday. The road will be built at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore by the R&B department.
Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, who was accompanied by local MLA Jyothula Nehru, explained the significance of serving as the Assembly Speaker and the responsibility he shoulders to ensure unbiased conduct of the House and facilitate proper discussions in the House. Later, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu and MLA Jyothula Nehru visited Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tantikonda and offered a special pooja.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS