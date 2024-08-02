Speaker lays stone for Gokavaram-Tantikonda road

Rajamahendravaram: State Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu laid the foundation stone for road construction between Gokavaram and Tantikonda Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the Jaggampeta constituency on Thursday. The road will be built at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore by the R&B department.

Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, who was accompanied by local MLA Jyothula Nehru, explained the significance of serving as the Assembly Speaker and the responsibility he shoulders to ensure unbiased conduct of the House and facilitate proper discussions in the House. Later, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu and MLA Jyothula Nehru visited Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tantikonda and offered a special pooja.