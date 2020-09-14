Speaker Tammineni Sitaram adopts novel way in resolving people's woes

Srikakulam: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram is adopting a novel way in resolving public grievances without any delay during the Covid pandemic period.

In the wake of rampant spreading of Covid cases in the district, people's representatives, officials and public are unable to gather at one place particularly in closed areas like rooms and halls. As a result, so many issues relating to public have been kept in pending since May. On receiving information about pending issues in his Amudalavalasa Assembly segment, the Speaker adopted novel way to resolve the issues by meeting with people directly.

The Speaker arranged queue lines with wooden poles in an open place in front of his camp office at Amudalavalasa and he himself was moving around the lines by covering all people and collecting their representations over problems.

He was allotting weekly three days for this programme during evening hours from 5 to 8 pm. Due to scorching sun, the people are unable to make movements after 10 am in the morning. To avoid it, the Speaker has decided to meet people during evening hours. On Saturday evening, people from Kinthali, Modalavalasa and other villages in Ponduru mandal poured their grievances before the Speaker regarding roads, drainages, irrigation water and culverts on canals.

Residents of Chevvakulapeta, Korapam and other villages in Amudalavalasa mandal also explained their problems regarding silt in canals, internal roads in their villages. People from different villages in Burja and Sarubujjili mandals also met the Speaker and explained their grievances.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Speaker said after receiving information regarding number of pending issues relating to public, he decided to meet people directly in open areas to avoid rush in his office room and also to prevent Covid scare.