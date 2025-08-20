Special awareness campaigns on banking services till September 30

Anantapur: The Canara Bank Chief General Manager Rakesh Kashyap announced that special awareness campaigns on banking services are being conducted in both rural and urban areas across the district until September 30.

On Tuesday, Kashyap, along with District Lead Bank Manager G Naresh Reddy, participated in an awareness programme at Singampalli Tanda village of Atmakur mandal, Anantapur district. As part of the programme, officials reviewed the ongoing Re-KYC (Know Your Customer) process.

Speaking on the occasion, Kashyap said that under this initiative, each village is being assigned to a specific bank for outreach. The campaign focuses on opening new accounts for those without bank accounts, reactivating dormant accounts through the Re-KYC process, and providing other essential services.

The Chief General Manager further explained that awareness is being created about several social security and financial inclusion schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and the activation of RuPay cards.

He stressed the importance of cybersecurity awareness, urging the public not to respond to suspicious links or messages on their mobile phones.

“People must remain vigilant against cybercrimes,” he cautioned.

Kashyap also underlined that having a functional bank account is crucial to availing the benefits of various central and state government welfare schemes.

The programme witnessed participation from several bankers and local stakeholders.