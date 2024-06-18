Special focus on issues in Prakasam dist: Minister Swamy

Ongole(Prakasam district): Completing the Veligonda project, IIIT Ongole and NIMZ, extending the Nagarjuna Sagar canals, encouraging industries in the vicinity of Ramayapatnam port and other issues related to the erstwhile Prakasam district will be given priority, announced Minister for Social Welfare, Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare, Sachivalayam and Volunteer system, Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, on his maiden visit to the district after assuming charge.

The Minister was felicitated by the people at his native village Turpu Naidu Palem in Tangutur mandal on Sunday night. He was received at the border of the district, at Boppudi, and performed prayers in the Anjaneya Swamy temple. He, along with the local TDP leaders Damacharla Sathya and Damacharla Purnachandra Rao, was brought to the Turpu Naidu Palem in a huge procession by the followers, leaders, and activists amid raining of flowers. Speaking to the media and people, Minister Swamy announced that the State government would provide a corruption-free rule under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He thanked the Chief Minister and all MLAs from the district especially the Damacharla family for their support in helping him getting the Cabinet berth. He thanked the Kondapi constituency people and assured to complete the Sangameswaram project and construct check-dams on Musi and Paleru as a token of respect.

He said that a lot of corruption by the YSRCP leaders was reported in the district in the earlier government, and announced an inquiry would be ordered into it. He said that the YSRCP leaders themselves claimed that the volunteers were their party sympathisers, but the volunteers are sending messages to him that they were forced to resign by the YSRCP leaders and are requesting to help them keep their jobs.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivaulu Reddy, MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, B N Vijay Kumar, Muthumula Ashok Reddy, MM Kondaiah, Inturi Nageswara Rao, Kandula Narayana Reddy, Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, TDP in-charges for Darsi and Yerragondapalem Dr Gottipati Lakshmi and Guduri Erixion Babu, MLC Kancharla Srikanth, TDP Ongole parliamentary district Dr Nukasani Balaji, Jana Sena Prakasam district president Shaik Reyaz, BJP Ongole in-charge Yogaiah Yadav and others also participated in the felicitation of Dr Swamy and Sathya.