Special gram sabha held at village-level

Korrapadu: A special gram sabha was organized at the village level with the aim of creating awareness among the people on the Vikasit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajivika Mission Gramin Scheme Bill. Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha State General Secretary Y.V. Subba Rao participated as the chief guest of this Gram Sabha and gave a detailed explanation on the objectives, purposes and benefits of this scheme proposed by the Central Government to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Vikasit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aaj Vika Mission Bill the main objectives are to increase employment opportunities in rural areas, provide sustainable income streams to youth, laborers, and farmers, and promote self-employment.

Y.V. Subba Rao stated that this scheme will play a key role in strengthening the rural economy. He also said that the implementation of this scheme will increase skill development, employment generation and livelihood security at the village level.

He informed the people that the VB-G-RAM G scheme will contribute to the comprehensive development of villages. On this occasion, Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha State General Secretary Y.V. Subbarao called on all rural people to take advantage of this scheme and improve their living standards.