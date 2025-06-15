Special menu, surprise gifts, treats in store for dads!

Visakhapatnam: A meal outdoors, a relaxed Sunday brunch, a wish-listed movie on OTT platform and a thoughtful gift are planned out as many intend to treat their dads to make them feel special on Father’s Day celebrated on June 15. Even as customised cakes were booked to mark the occasion, some plan to celebrate it by hosting a surprise party and offering gifts.

At-home treats are also in the offing as a few plan to cook dad’s favourite meal and treat him to a simple home-cooked menu. “My father likes brinjal gravy that I occasionally cook at home. Planning to make it for him,” shares P Gayathri, a Class XII student, on the eve of Father’s Day.

As schools remain closed on Sunday, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School celebrated the day a couple of days before. As a part of pre-celebrations, the school management decided to honour and appreciate fathers for essaying a crucial role in nurturing their wards. The participating dads were given ‘I love dad’ badges. A curated photo booth was arranged, displaying a collage-work of father-child images.

Dedicating to fathers, a dance presentation was given by pre-primary students. Father-child duo games also formed a part of the celebrations. Later, winners of various competitions walked away with prizes and trophies. According to the school Principal Shimpy Kumari, the celebration was meant to offer a memorable experience aimed to strengthen father-child bond and appreciate contributions made in the wards’ upbringing.

Adding flavour to the occasion, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach is inviting guests to indulge in a gourmet buffet, enjoy live music, partake in interactive family games and create lasting memories by getting their special moments captured through photographs at its award-winning restaurant Square. And the special dining opens here on Sunday from 12:30 noon to 3:30 pm.

Those who were unable to go shopping to pick a gift for their dad ended up placing orders on e-commerce sites. “From mugs to perfumes, watches to wallets, there are plenty of options online. However, this time, I decided to give my dad a travel neck rest pillow as he has been complaining of neck pain post his work trips,” says V Ramakrishna, who works in a BPO. Bakeries in various places across the city witness a brisk business as advance booking for customised cakes trickle in.