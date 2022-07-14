Special prayers mark Laksha Kumkumarchana, Guru Purnima

Srisailam (Nandyal): The authorities of Srisailam temple on Wednesday performed Laksha Kumkumarchana, Giri Pradakshina and celebrated Guru Purnima also. To mark the Guru Purnima, the authorities have offered special prayers to Dakshina Murthy and Vyasa Maharshi near Akka Mahadevi and Hema Reddy Mallamma temple. At the starting of the programme sankalpam was recited and organised Maha Ganapathi puja. Later Shadopachara puja was performed to Dakshina Murthy and Vyasa Maharshi.

After completion of Shadopachara puja, the veda pandits have performed veda parayanam following the archakas and veda pandits reciting the guru parampara mantras. In the evening, the authorities organised Laksha Kumkumarchana to Amma varu. The authorities also allowed the devotees to participate in indirect means (paroksha seva). Scores of devotees from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra states including from both Telugu speaking states have participated in the paroksha seva. By performing the Kumkumarchana, it is said that the people would be blessed with peace, prosperity, health and wealth and all evils would be ward off. The people who could not come directly to the temple, can also perform the Laksha Kumkumarchana online. For that, the devotees have to pay Rs 1,116 through online. The devotees are directed to pay the amount online by visiting the website www.srisailadevasthanam.org or aptemples.ap.gov.in stated the authorities. The devotees are also advised to contact call centre on 8333901351/52/53/54/55/56 for information.

The authorities also organised Srisaila Giri Pradakshina on the asada sudda pournami in the evening. Maha Mangala Harathi has been given to swami ammavaru. Later special prayers were offered to the utsava murthis after seated in the palanquin (pallaki). After offering special prayers, the palanquin of swami ammavaru was taken in a procession. Similarly, the Guru Pournami was also celebrated on a grand note in Sai Baba temples across the two districts, Kurnool and Nandyal. People thronged the Shirdi Sai Baba and Anjaneya Swamy temples and offered prayers. On the auspicious occasion annadana programme was also organised.