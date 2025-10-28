Special pujas performed

Guntur: Special pujas were performed to Lord Trikoteswara Swamy at Kotappakonda on Monday, on the occasion of auspicious Karthika Somavaram. Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam and Bilwarchana were performed to the lord. Kotappakonda temple premises were colourfully decorated and special queue lines were set up for the convenience of devotees. A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed Abhishekams and pujas to Trikoteswara Swamy seeking his blessings to fulfil their wishes. Police made elaborate security arrangements at the temple.

Similarly, Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam and Bilvarchana were performed at Amareswara Swamy Temple in Amaravati. Devastanam authorities performed special pujas. Thousands of devotees visited the temple and performed pujas. Women lit the lamps in the temple premises. The Devasthanam authorities distributed Teertham and Prasadam to the devotees who visited the temple.

Likewise, Abhishekams and special pujas were performed to Bhramaramba Sametha MallikarjunaSwamy at Pedakakani, Lord Siva at Daida, Satrasala, Guttikonda Bilam and Omakara Kshetram, and other Saiva Kshetras in the district.