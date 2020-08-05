X
Special pujas performed at Asta Lakshmi temple in Guntur

A priest performing special puja at Asta Lakshmi temple in Guntur on the occasion of Sravana Mangalavaram
Guntur: Special pujas were performed to Goddess Asta Lakshmi on the occasion of Sravana Mangalavaram at Arundapet in Guntur city on Tuesday.

Temple priests performed pujas with flowers and Kumkum to Goddess Asta Lakshmi. A large number of women visited the temple seeking blessings of the Asta Lakshmi to fulfil their wishes.

The temple authorities decorated the temple with colourful lighting and mango leaves. Due to Covid-19, a few devotees are visiting the temples.

