Special RTC buses, trains for Sankranti

Rajamahendravaram : As part of Sankranti festival arrangements, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has deployed 88 additional buses from depots in East Godavari district, including Rajamahendravaram, Kovvur, Nidadavolu and Gokavaram for the convenience of passengers traveling from Hyderabad to the districts.

The services include 50 Super Luxury buses, 14 Ultra Deluxe buses and 24 Express buses.

The RTC officials reported that 47 special services have been arranged from Rajamahendravaram depot alone, with seats in 46 of these buses already fully booked.

The special buses will leave Hyderabad on Thursday and arrive in the districts on Friday.

These services will continue until January 13. The RTC has also planned additional services to destinations such as Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, passengers have expressed frustration over the unavailability of train reservations to places like Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, with waiting lists surging. The railway officials have stepped in to alleviate the situation by introducing special trains starting Wednesday. A total of 15 special trains will operate this month from key stations like Charlapalli, Nanded, Secunderabad, Vikarabad and Kacheguda to destinations like Kakinada and Srikakulam.

Rural travelers face challenges: Despite these efforts, rural passengers traveling to villages in the Godavari districts face significant difficulties. Based on past experiences, many passengers arriving in Vijayawada or Rajamahendravaram find it challenging to secure buses to reach villages and towns in East and West Godavari districts.

The situation is worsened by the diversion of regular services, including Palle Velugu (rural) and Express buses to Hyderabad routes, leaving few options for local connectivity. The passengers traveling from Hyderabad to rural areas must often endure lengthy delays and discomfort due to the insufficient availability of buses to these destinations. Many passengers have to pay high fares for taxis and they have to depend on autos to travel to their villages. While the special arrangements address urban connectivity, the APSRTC faces increasing demand to enhance services to rural regions to ensure smoother travel experiences for all passengers during the festive season.