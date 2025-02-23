Special trains to clear rush

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear extra rush and enhance convenience of the passengers, railways has decided to run special trains.

As part of it, Cherlapalli–Danapur Special Express train (07749) will leave Cherlapalli at 9.30 am on February 22 (Saturday). It reaches Vizianagaram at 10.55 pm and departs at 11 pm and reaches Danapur on Monday at 2 am.

In return, Danapur – Cherlapalli Special Express train (07750) will leave Danapur at 3.30 pm on February 22 (Saturday). It reaches Vizianagaram the next day at 6.15 pm. It departs at 6.25 pm and reaches Cherlapalli on Monday at 8.15 am.

The special trains halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram junction, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jaleswar, Kharagpur, Andul, Dankuni, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidhjn, Kiul junction, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur Jn, Patna Saheb, Patna between Cherlapalli - Danapur.

Cherlapalli –Danapur Special Express train (07751) will leave Cherlapalli at 9.30 am on Sunday. It reaches Vizianagaram at 10.55 pm. It departs at 11 pm and reaches Danapur on Tuesday at 2 am.

In return, Danapur – Cherlapalli Special Express train (07752) will leave Danapur at 5.30 pm on Sunday. It reaches Vizianagaram the next day at 6.15 pm and departs at 18.25 pm. It reaches Cherlapalli on Tuesday at 8.15 am.

Special trains stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram jn, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jaleswar, Kharagpur, Andul, Dankuni, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidhjn, Kiuljn, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur Jn, Patna Saheb, Patna Jn between Cherlapalli - Danapur. People are requested to make use of the special train services.