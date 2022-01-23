Speed up lining works on Velugodu reservoir: PAC Chairman

Kurnool: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav on Saturday visited the Velugodu balancing reservoir, Banakacharla and Pothireddypadu head regulator.

Keshav visited the district as part of his two-day trip to study the irrigation projects, water resources and reservoirs in the district. He was accompanied by the Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Joint Collector S Ramasunder Reddy, former Srisailam constituency TDP MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy.

The chairman also interacted with the Irrigation department Chief Engineer (CE) Muralinath Reddy, Telugu Ganga Executive Engineer (EE) Subbarayudu and Superintending Engineer (SE) Srinivasa Reddy. During his interaction, he enquired about the capacity of the Velugodu balancing reservoir and discharging of quantum of water to various canals. He also enquired about the reservoir storage capacity, inflow, outflow and others with the engineers.

Later he also enquired about the extent of ayacut under the reservoir and the crops cultivated during the year and others. He also asked about the lining works that have been taken up. He ordered the officials to speed up the works. He also enquired about the details of spillway and head regulator. Telugu Ganga canal Superintending Engineer Srinivasa Reddy gave a brief description about the projects and the works taken up to the chairman.

In the meantime, some farmers of Velugodu, who were cultivating crops under the reservoir, on learning about the chairman's visit, have approached him and urged him to extend water supply up to March. The farmers said they need water supply till March as they have sowed second crop and submitted a representation to the Chairman. Responding to the request of farmers, the chairman said that he will take the issue to the notice of the government.

Telugu Ganga Executive Engineer (EE) Subbarayudu, Deputy Engineers (DEs) M Prasad Rao, Nagesh, Narasamma, Assistant Engineers (AEs), Velugodu Tahsildar Srinivasulu and the staff of Telugu Ganga accompanied the PAC chairman.