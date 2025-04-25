Speedy development possible only with PPP system: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to see to it that all the developmental projects in the State are taken up under Public Private Partnership (PPP) method.

He said PPP mode is the best way to achieve Swarnandhra-2047 goals and to attract investments to the State on a large scale. Various administrative reforms were implemented during the earlier tenure of TDP and achieved excellent results with the PPP method, he added. During a meeting with officials at the State Secretariat on extending the PPP mode here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that PPP mode should be given priority in highways construction by linking all the highways taking district as a unit, building ports, health sector, tourism and in providing basic amenities.

He said that the PPP method will help further increase the State’s share capital in the total expenditure of the State Government.

The Chief Minister is firm in his opinion that PPP will certainly stand in support of the goals set by the State.

He told the officials that the Centre is extending support to the States to formulate PPP plans through ‘India Infrastructure Project Development Fund’.

CM Naidu is very particular that the officials should take steps to overcome the challenges like land allocation inimplementing the PPP, delay is granting permissions and not finding solutions to the problems. He felt that the State had suffered heavily as the previous government did not honour the PPP agreements and did not project the private partners as developers.

Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are ready for taking up under PPP mode for construction of 20 highways to an extent of 1,422 km. This may be extended to 8,893 km. The State government has taken a decision to seek support of various organisations for construction of new projects under NABFID and NIIF. In all probability, the State government will get an additional revenue of Rs 9,000 crore if mining reserves are managed through the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation.

A target of getting Rs 5,000 crore loan has been set for providing basic amenities to industries with the support of the APIIC.

Need to develop the capital city for increasing the revenue and also encourage tourism and logistics by utilising properly the third largest coastline in the country.