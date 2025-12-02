Spl focus on development of backward regions: Keshav

Anantapur: Finance minister P Keshav visited households in Boodigavi village of Uravakonda mandal on Monday to distribute pensions under the NTR Bharosa Scheme. Going door-to-door, he handed pensions to beneficiaries, interacted with residents, and assured quick action on local issues.

He later inaugurated the newly constructed Zilla Parishad High School building, developed at a cost of Rs 43.75 lakh under RMSA, and inspected the primary school.

Earlier, he offered special prayers at the Shiva and Suryanarayana Swamy temples.

Addressing the media, Minister Keshav said the government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is working to balance welfare and development across Andhra Pradesh. Despite financial constraints, he said the NDA Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have supported major projects, with special focus on the development of backward regions including Rayalaseema and North Andhra. -He criticised the previous government for neglecting irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, noting that no canals or trenches were developed in the past five years.

He said works on Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari and other stalled projects have been revived.

The first phase of Handri-Neeva widening is complete, and second-phase lining works are underway.

Emphasising education, he said ₹90,000 is being spent per student annually and assured prompt resolution of sanitation issues in schools. Officials, local leaders, teachers and villagers participated in the programme.