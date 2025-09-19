Spl medical camps held for sanitary workers

Tirupati : The Municipal Corporation organised special medical camps for the sanitary workers engaged in daily cleanliness duties. Commissioner N Mourya inaugurated the camp at the corporation office premises on Thursday, as part of Swachhata Hi Seva programme.

The Commissioner said that a series of activities are being organised till October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi, under the three themes suggested by the government. She said that sanitation workers, who perform essential tasks like clearing garbage and cleaning drains every day, are more exposed to health risks. To protect their health, the corporation is conducting health camps, she added.

In these medical camps, workers are being screened for BP, sugar levels, cancer and dental issues, while medicines are distributed free of cost. If any cases required advanced treatment, referrals are being made to hospitals.

The Commissioner directed the officials to record the medical details of all workers and advised every sanitation worker to utilise the health check-up facilities over the ten-day camp period. She also appealed to the public to participate actively in Swachhata Hi Seva programmes, maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, and contribute to increasing greenery.