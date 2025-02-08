  • Menu
Spl package sought for Anantapur dist

Highlights

Ambika Lakshminarayana, Anantapur MP along with a group of MPs, met Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and explained the key issues related to Anantapur district.

Lakshminarayana explained that as Anantapur is the dis-trict with the second lowest rainfall in the country, the MP requested that a special package be sanctioned and that the issue be discussed in Parliament.

Lakshminarayana explained that as Anantapur is the dis-trict with the second lowest rainfall in the country, the MP requested that a special package be sanctioned and that the issue be discussed in Parliament.

