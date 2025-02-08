Live
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
- Govt inks MoU with University of Liverpool
- Google Calendar Drops Pride and BHM Events Citing Sustainability Issues
- CCB arrests theft accused absconding for 12 years
- Delhi election result: Voters Reject Kejriwal's Leadership, CM Atishi Secures Narrow Victory
Spl package sought for Anantapur dist
Ambika Lakshminarayana, Anantapur MP along with a group of MPs, met Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and explained the key issues related to Anantapur district.
Lakshminarayana explained that as Anantapur is the dis-trict with the second lowest rainfall in the country, the MP requested that a special package be sanctioned and that the issue be discussed in Parliament.
