Spl package sought for Anantapur dist

Anantapur: Ambika Lakshminarayana, Anantapur MP along with a group of MPs, met Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and explained the key issues related to Anantapur district.

Lakshminarayana explained that as Anantapur is the dis-trict with the second lowest rainfall in the country, the MP requested that a special package be sanctioned and that the issue be discussed in Parliament.