SPMG conducts on-site assessment of key projects in Sri City

Sri City: The State Project Monitoring Group (SPMG) conducted a review of ongoing industrial projects in Sri City on Monday.

The Group was formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister to monitor and facilitate the timely execution of key projects across the state. As part of its mandate, the SPMG team led by Harshad Polaki visited Sri City to assess the progress of major industrial initiatives, and inspected the implementation status of projects undertaken by Axxelent Pharma Pvt Ltd and Apollo Tyres, located near Sri City.

Sri City’s Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy expressed appreciation for the proactive engagement of the SPMG, noting that such reviews reinforce investor confidence and strengthen the region’s reputation as a preferred destination for industrial growth.

He said that the initiative underscores the State Government’s commitment to fostering ease and speed of doing business, ensuring effective inter-departmental coordination, and enabling timely resolution of challenges faced by large-scale industrial projects.

The visit provided a first-hand understanding of the current pace of execution and the challenges impacting project timelines.

Officials emphasised that the review exercise was aimed at identifying bottlenecks and evaluating measures required to accelerate project completion.