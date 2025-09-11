SPMVV showcases young innovators at AQVH semi-finals

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) hosted semi-finals of the prestigious Amaravati Quantum Valley Hackathon (AQVH) 2025 on Wednesday under PM-USHA scheme, in association with Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Inaugurating the event, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said SPMVV, as a regional centre, has a unique opportunity to serve colleges across Nellore, Tirupati, and Kadapa by bringing together young innovators through the hackathon. He commended APSCHE for its pivotal role in coordinating and supporting AQVH initiatives and highlighted the advantage of Tirupati’s academic ecosystem, which provides a strong pool of talent and innovative minds.

Dr Venkateswar also encouraged participants to make the most of the platform, congratulating them on their journey so far. He further noted the contribution of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub at Tirupati, which fosters industry–academia collaborations and nurtures startups in the surrounding districts.

The semi-finals witnessed enthusiastic participation from 220 students and 18 SPOCs representing 18 colleges across Nellore, Tirupati, and Kadapa districts. Teams presented innovative solutions and prototypes addressing problem statements aligned with cutting-edge technologies and societal challenges.

At the valedictory session, certificates and cash prizes were awarded to the winners. For each theme, the winning teams received Rs 10,000, while runners-up were awarded Rs 5,000. The prizes were distributed by Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma, Registrar Prof N Rajani, and Prof G Rosaiah from APSCHE, who served as the official observer for the semi-final round.

Dr J Surya Kumar, CEO of SSIIE-TBI, was also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, the Horticulture College students from Anantharajupet won the first and second prizes in the Hackathon.