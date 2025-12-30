Spoorthy Play Fest held

Visakhapatnam: District Collector Harendhira Prasad encouraged students to consider sports as a serious co-curricular activity as it plays a great role in the holistic development of an individual.

At ‘Spoorthy Play Fest’ hosted by Visakha Valley School in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the Collector, chief guest, highlighted that sports will instill discipline, teamwork, and resilience, values that shape children into confident and balanced individuals.

School Principal Dr Eshwari Prabhakar underlined that every child should focus on at least one sport for improved well-being.

Students were told to pursue sports so that it aids in being a good team player and develops leadership qualities.