Sports coach sexually assaults minor

Amalapuram: A deeply disturbing incident has come to light from Banapuram village in I Polavaram mandal in Konaseema district, where a 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by a private sports coach from the same village. The accused has been identified as Rayapureddy Satya Venkata Krishna alias Bobby. According to the victim’s mother, who spoke to the media in tears, the coach lured the minor with chocolates and coerced her into submission. She alleged that the abuse took place repeatedly in a building near the local high school.

The crime came to light when she saw her daughter being led out of the building by the accused and confronted him, prompting the child to reveal the ordeal. The mother stated that she came forward to the media to ensure that such injustice does not happen to any other child. She lodged a formal complaint with District SP Rahul Meena, following which a case was registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 725 of the IPC.

Amalapuram DSP TSRK Prasad confirmed the registration of the case on Friday and stated that the investigation is underway.