Sports infra to be developed in State: Minister Lokesh

Tirupati : Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh emphasised the State government’s commitment to sports infrastructure development while inaugurating Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati on Wednesday. Built at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore with contributions from the Central government, the university, and the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), the stadium aims to provide a conducive environment for sports.

Speaking at the event, Lokesh announced plans for a state-of-the-art international cricket stadium and sports complex in Amaravati. He highlighted the role of the new indoor stadium in nurturing top women athletes from the university. To encourage sportsmanship, he engaged in a brief shuttle match with the athletes and inaugurated modern aerobics, taekwondo, and yoga meditation centres within the university. Urging students to utilise these facilities to excel at state and national levels, he reaffirmed the government’s dedication to enhancing sports opportunities. Vice-Chancellor Prof Uma expressed gratitude, stating that the university now provides excellent training facilities for female athletes. SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu praised the government’s commitment to sports development under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, commending Lokesh’s efforts to strengthen the sports ecosystem. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and M Ramprasad Reddy, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SAAP Managing Director PS Girisha, MLAs Arani Srinivasulu, Pulivarthi Nani, and Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, MLC Kancherla Srikanth, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, and University Registrar Prof N Rajini.

Later, Lokesh interacted with students of SPMVV Engineering College, where they voiced concerns about the previous government’s fee reimbursement delays, which had disrupted their studies. They appreciated the timely disbursement of funds under the current administration and urged the clearance of pending dues. Lokesh assured them that the reimbursement amount would now be released semester-wise.

Vijayalakshmi, a student from Tirupati, requested university-led job-oriented training programmes to reduce the need for costly additional courses. Lokesh acknowledged technological advancements and stressed the importance of equipping students with relevant skills. Rajakumari raised concerns about food quality in the university, prompting the Minister to assure improvements within two weeks. Sareem from Kadapa suggested appointing a psychologist at the university health center, while others proposed a solar water system for hostels and immediate repairs for infrastructure damages.

Lokesh emphasised his commitment to educational reforms, stating he was fighting three times harder with Chandrababu Naidu than he had against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He reaffirmed that student feedback would be instrumental in shaping meaningful changes in the education system.