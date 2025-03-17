Sports meet for MLAs, MLCs on March 18, 19

Vijayawada: A two-day sports meet for MLAs and MLCs is set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on March 18 and 19. The event organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with the NTR district administration and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), will begin each day at 3 pm and will showcase competitions in 12 different sports. Government Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu visited the stadium on Sunday to review the arrangements

Speaking to the media, he said that Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu is enthusiastic about reviving the sports meet, which did not occur during the previous YSRCP government’s five years.

The current coalition government’s initiative to invite all MLAs and MLCs, regardless of their political affiliations, fosters unity and camaraderie among legislators.

Participants can look forward to a range of sports, including cricket, badminton, throwball, tennikoit, tennis, kabaddi, volleyball, tug of war, and table tennis, among others.

A prize distribution ceremony, cultural programmes, and a dinner will culminate the event on March 20 at Harita Berm Park, providing a wonderful opportunity for networking and relaxation.

Additionally, the government plans to develop sports grounds in every Assembly constituency across the state, demonstrating a strong commitment to promoting sports and tourism.

Anjaneyulu emphasised the importance of encouraging sports from the school level to build a vibrant sports culture. Prominent figures, including Assembly Secretary Prasanna Kumar, TD Legislative Party In-Charge Koneru Suresh, and R. Venkata Ramana Naik, the administrative officer of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, joined the briefing to support this initiative.

The sports meet is a significant step toward enhancing community engagement and the wellbeing of legislators.