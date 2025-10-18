Sports sector benefits from GST reforms: Collector

Vijayawada: Withthe GST 2.0 reforms, sports equipment and toys are now available at lower prices, giving a major boost to the sector, said NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha. As part of the Super GST – Super Savings awareness campaign, a special rally was organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Friday under the auspices of the NTR District Sports Authority. Collector Dr Lakshmisha, GST Joint Commissioner S Prashanth Kumar, and others inaugurated the rally.Speaking on the occasion, Collector Lakshmisha said that sports play a vital role in improving both physical and mental health. With GST reforms, MSMEs now have greater opportunities to invest in the sports equipment manufacturing sector, he said.

The availability of sports goods at affordable prices would further encourage sportspersons and enthusiasts, he added. These reforms are strengthening domestic manufacturing and promoting both happiness and health, he explained.

GST Joint Commissioner S Prashanth Kumar said that extensive awareness programmes are being conducted on Super GST – Super Savings. He informed that GST has been reduced on cricket bats, balls, sportswear, badminton rackets, and battery-free toys. For instance, a cricket bat that earlier cost Rs 1,120 is now available for Rs 1,050.