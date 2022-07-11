Spread awareness among people on Centre's welfare schemes

Vijayawada: BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari stressed the need for spreading awareness among people on various welfare schemes being implemented by the Modi government in the country.

She said the opposition parties were resorting to false campaign on NDA government while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extending people friendly administration.

Addressing BJP Padadikarula meeting here on Sunday, Purandeswari said Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) should take the initiative to come closer to youth by highlighting the programmes being implemented by the Central government including Make in India and incentives to Startup companies. The former Union Minister said party leaders should strengthen the BJP right from the booth-level to win the confidence of people. She explained the decisions taken during the party national executive meeting held in Hyderabad recently.

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar said that the BJP will launch a Padayatra in the State on September 25 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pundit Deenadayal Upadhyaya in protest against the anti-people's policies of YSRCP government. Satya Kumar said a roadmap will be announced soon on the proposed Padayatra. He alleged that the State government has been claiming the Central government schemes as its own to get political mileage. He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to mention the Central government funds sanctioned to the State during the plenary session.

He criticised the State government for its failure to sanction houses to the eligible poor.