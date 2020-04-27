Spurt in Covid positive cases continues in AP

Srikakulam: Total 81 covid-19 positive cases were reported in the State during the last 24 hours and total positive cases increased to 1,097, said Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani here on Sunday.

He conducted in-camera review meeting with officials along with AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker T Sitaram and Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishna Das in Srikakulam on Sunday and interacted with media later.

Speaking on the occasion, The Minister said that out of the total 1,097 cases, 262 patients were discharged and 835 are under treatment across the State.

He stressed the need for conducting more tests in Srikakulam district for reassessment and also ordered for mass collection of samples in Covid-affected areas.

He announced that in the wake of positive cases being reported in the district, 18 village panchayats including nine habitations and total 27 habitations in Pathapatnam, Hiramandal, Kotturu and Sarvakota mandals have been declared as Red Zones.

Total 50 check-posts would be arranged around these 27 habitations to prevent people's movement, the Minister added.

Number of rapid response teams (RRT) would be enhanced to collect more samples. Total 3,178 persons with cold, cough and similar symptoms have been identified so far across the district and collected their samples, he said. A private medical college and teaching hospital GEMS was identified as Covid Hospital in Srikakulam and samples can be tested locally for quick results, the Minister explained.

Later, the Health Minister visited Covid affected village, Kaguvada, in Pathapatnam mandal along with Minister for Roads and BuildingsD Krishna Das and collected details from District Collector J Nivas.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister requested people to stay at homes and not to move out till the end of lockdown period.