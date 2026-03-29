SRCP terms Amaravati resolution as ‘politically driven’

Tadepalli: YSRCP leader and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) criticised the Chandrababu Naidu-led government over the Assembly resolution on Amaravati, describing it as politically motivated and lacking clarity on key governance issues. He alleged that the move diverts attention from concerns related to farmers, financial management, and transparency.

Nani pointed out that the government had earlier indicated to the Centre that there was no formal document declaring Amaravati as the capital.

He questioned the decision to convene a Cabinet meeting and a special Assembly session, stating that the discussion in the House did not provide substantive details and instead focused on political criticism of opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He also raised procedural concerns, noting that the Legislative Council was not convened. According to him, any measure seeking legal validity requires approval from both Houses, and the absence of such a process raises questions about the completeness of the resolution.

The former minister expressed concerns that the resolution could be linked to further land acquisition under a proposed second phase of development. He stated that several farmers who contributed land earlier are still awaiting clarity on returnable plots and entitlements.

Nani further questioned the financial aspects of the Amaravati project, citing borrowings, cost escalations, and lack of transparency in expenditure. He also referred to delays in infrastructure development and limited visible progress. He reiterated that his party supports Amaravati as a capital but emphasised the need for transparency, accountability, and balanced regional development.