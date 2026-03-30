ECI issues notification for two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a notification for the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled on April 23 and April 29.

In the notification, it has been said that the polling will start from 7 a.m. on both polling days. In the first phase, there will be polling for 152 Assembly constituencies, while in the second phase, there will be polling for the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies.

On March 15, the ECI announced the schedule for the West Bengal Assembly elections and the notification for the polling was issued on Monday.

While there will be two-phase polling in West Bengal, in the three other poll-bound states, namely Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, there will be single-phase polling. There will be single-phase polling also for the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the West Bengal finance department also issued a notification announcing holidays on both the polling days.

As per the state finance department notification, since the elections will be held in two phases, with the first phase on April 23 and the second phase on April 29, during these days, employees of all government offices, educational institutions, commercial establishments, and industrial units in the respective Assembly areas will be given leave. This order will come into effect under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The state finance department has clearly stated that no organisation or employer should prevent employees from exercising their voting rights. Even those who are working elsewhere but are voters in the relevant area should be allowed to vote.

It is also mentioned that legal action will be taken if the instructions are not followed.

In addition, the voting days have been declared as 'dry days', meaning that the sale of liquor will be completely banned on the polling days, so that the election process can be completed peacefully.

According to the administration, this step will help increase voter participation and ensure free and fair elections. It is learnt that the decision to declare this holiday has been taken in compliance with the instructions of the ECI.