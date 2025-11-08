Sree Charani thanks Naidu for encouragement

Mangalagiri: Womancricketer N Sree Charani said her journey from playing gully cricket to lifting the World Cup was made possible by the constant support of her family, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) and the state government.

Speaking at a media conference at Mangalagiri stadium on Friday, she recalled, “I started with street cricket. My uncle encouraged me, and after some hesitation, my father gave his approval. My family’s support made me who I am.”

Charani expressed deep gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for announcing a Rs 2.5 crore cash award, a Group-I job, a 1,000 sq yard housing plot in Kadapa and to minister Nara Lokesh for his consistent encouragement of women’s cricket. “Without ACA, I wouldn’t have come this far,” she said, thanking the association for its guidance and encouragement.

Reflecting on the World Cup victory, she said the team overcame multiple setbacks before lifting the trophy. “When we held the World Cup, we couldn’t hold back our tears,” she recalled, adding that her meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister, and minister Lokesh inspired her to aim higher. Charani also said her selection by Delhi Capitals for Rs 55 lakh in the Women’s Premier League changed her life and encouraged more parents to support their daughters’ cricket dreams.

ACA president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) announced that a women’s cricket academy would soon be established in Andhra Pradesh to nurture young talent and assured full support to Sree Charani in her future career.