Sri City-based NS Instruments dedicates Anganwadi building

Sri City: NS Instruments India, a Japanese automotive component manufacturer located in Sri City, unveiled a new Anganwadi building in Gollavaripalem on Thursday. Sri City donated the required land for the project.

The company’s Managing Director, Hajime Kazaoka, opened the facility and formally handed over the building to Anganwadi teacher. Reiterating their commitment, he said that NS Instruments demonstrates its sustained efforts to improve educational and healthcare infrastructure in the region and supporting community development through such projects.

In a message, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy praised NS Instruments’ efforts, emphasising Sri City’s commitment to enhancing educational and medical infrastructure. The project, costing approximately Rs.35 lakh, was executed through NS Instruments’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme after the company learned of the need from Sri City Foundation. Besides the building they have provided compound wall, toilets, utensils, TV, cupboards, furniture, play material, stationery, etc.,

Senior NS Instruments executives Takai Ikarashi, Sanjay Anand and Malleeswaran along with Mr. C Ramesh Kumar, Vice President (Customer Relations), Ramesh, Head, Security of Sri City and Surendra Kumar, Senior Manager of Sri City Foundation were also present.