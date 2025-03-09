Sri City celebrates Women’s Day with Shar scientists

Sri City : Sri City and its industrial units celebrated International Women’s Day with enthusiasm, celebrating the invaluable contributions of women in socio-economic, administrative, scientific, and other fields. The event highlighted the vital role of women in the workforce and expressed appreciation for their dedication.

A major highlight of the celebration in Sri City was the presence of a large group of women scientists from the neighbouring spaceport of India, Sriharikota. Additionally, the presence of Mamatha Sannareddy added to the significance of the occasion. Nireesha Sannareddy, Director (CSR), Sri City, acknowledged the significant role of women employees in Sri City’s success.

Addressing the gathering, Vimala Kumari and Latha, guests of the event emphasised the role of women and their growing influence across various sectors in recent times, sharing anecdotes to illustrate their impact.

Following the celebration the space women scientists visited several manufacturing companies in Sri City, witnessing the dynamic industrial activities firsthand.

They appreciated the safe and empowering ecosystem that encourages women’s participation in the workforce and fosters professional growth in a secure environment. Women’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across various industrial units, including Daikin India, Blue Star, Havells, West Pharma, Pepsico, and Mondelez, among others.

Group of scientists from Sriharikota with director of Sri City Nireesha.