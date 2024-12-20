Sri City fraternity donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief

Sri City : Demonstrating solidarity and commitment to social welfare, Sri City fraternity contributed Rs 1 crore to the district disaster relief fund to support flood relief efforts in the region.

Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder and Managing Director of Sri City, handed over the cheque to Tirupati Joint Collector Subham Bansal, in the presence of Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam, Secretary to the government, Industries & Commerce Department Dr Yuvaraj and Sullurupeta RDO Kiranmayi.

Dr Yuvaraj praised Sri City fraternity for their sense of social responsibility, stating, “This contribution reflects the Sri City’s shared commitment to community welfare and resilience.” Acting Collector Subham Bansal highlighted the vital role these funds will play in providing timely relief and rebuilding communities affected by the floods. Dr Ravindra Sannareddy expressed solidarity with the flood-affected people, reaffirming Sri City’s commitment to disaster relief. He urged district authorities to utilise the donated fund towards improving roads, schools, and healthcare facilities in the area.

The donation amount, pooled from Sri City and its industrial partners, Sri City Japanese Companies Group (SJCG), and service providers will aid relief and rebuilding in severely impacted areas in Tirupati district. As part of its CSR initiatives, THK India, a Japanese leader in linear motion guides, donated an ambulance worth Rs 29 lakh to Sri City Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA).