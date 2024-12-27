Sri City role in strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat lauded

Sri City: Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary, department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), ministry of commerce and industry, visited Sri City. Satish Kamat, president (opera-tions), Sri City, provided an in-depth overview of Sri City’s world-class infrastructure and dis-tinctive features to him. Kamat highlighted how Sri City has quickly developed into a premier manufacturing centre in India, particularly for automotive and air conditioning industries, boasting significant brand presence and an integrated supply chain network.

Amardeep Singh commended Sri City’s exceptional industrial infrastructure and its conducive business environment. He described it as a shining example of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initia-tive, pointing out its status as the only major green industrial hub in India that successfully in-tegrates both green and orange industries.

He also appreciated Sri City’s eco-friendly policies, which focus on improving quality of life, fostering socioeconomic development, and safeguarding the environment while adhering to strict environmental regulations.

Amardeep Singh toured the industrial park, including the Daikin Air-conditioning India produc-tion unit, where he observed bustling manufacturing operations. He noted that the partnership between Daikin India and Taiwan’s Rechi to manufacture AC compressors at the Sri City facili-ty, is a move that significantly reduces India’s reliance on imports for critical components.

Reflecting on the visit, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, founder managing director, Sri City, in a mes-sage stated that Amardeep Singh’s visit held great significance and that his observations and suggestions would contribute meaningfully to the growth of the industrial park, particularly in the air conditioning manufacturing sector.