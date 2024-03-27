Sri City showcases model of economic transformation

Sri city: The International Research Consortium of Academic Institutions on SEZs in collaboration with the Export Promotion Council for EoUs and SEZs (EPCES), convened a high-profile ‘Policy Forum on International Perspective of SEZs’ in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The forum brought together key stakeholders including policymakers, bureaucrats, academia, industry leaders and experts to address critical issues pertaining to Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Sri City MD and Chairman of the National Council of SEZs and Industrial Parks (NCSIP) Dr Ravindra Sannareddy delivered profound insights during a panel discussion on ‘Growth potential of infrastructure: A SEZ perspective’. He showcased Sri City’s remarkable growth trajectory, transforming from a once ‘backward’ region into a thriving economic powerhouse. He emphasised Sri City’s role as a leading manufacturing destination in India, attracting investments from 29 countries and hosting 220 industries. He stated, “We offer a comprehensive ecosystem comprising SEZ, Domestic Tariff Zone, Free Trade Warehousing Zone, and Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, fostering innovation and productivity. Sri City is a model of how dedication and smart planning can turn a place into an economic powerhouse, bringing prosperity to the region.”

Dr L B Singhal, panel discussion’s chairman, Bhuvnesh Seth, Chairman of EPCES, Alok Chaturvedi, Director General, EPECS, L Satya Srinivas, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, among others took part in the event.