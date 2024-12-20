  • Menu
Sri City’s Srivani celebrates 2nd anniversary

Film historian SV Rama Rao speaking at a programme held on 2nd anniversary of Srivani of Sri City, on Thursday

Sri City : Marking the 2nd anniversary of Sri City’s spiritual and literary forum Srivani, Cine Vignana Visarada awardee and renowned film historian SV Rama Rao delivered an engaging talk on the elegance of lyrics in Telugu mythological films.

The event held on Thursday saw participation of former SVETA Director Bhuman, former Vice-Chancellor Prof Kusuma Kumari, literary enthusiasts, employees, and guests from Sullurupeta, Tirupati and Chennai.

Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder and Managing Director of Sri City, highlighted Srivani’s contributions to enriching the community through soulful bhajans, musical performances, and literary programmes, establishing it as a vibrant cultural and spiritual hub. He felicitated Rama Rao on the occasion.

SV Rama Rao highlighted the extraordinary legacy of Telugu mythological films, renowned for their stunning visuals, devotional narratives, and lyrical poetry inspired by epics such as Ramayana and Mahabharata. He praised the brilliance of lyricists like, Samudrala Raghavacharya, Samudrala Junior, Malladi Ramakrishna Sastry, Pingali Nagendra Rao, Sadasivabrahmam, Devulapalli Krishnasastry, Arudra, and C Narayana Reddy, among others. Their contributions not only elevated cinematic experience, but also fostered a deep sense of respect for India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

