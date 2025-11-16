Sri Gururaja school celebrates Children's Day

Nandyal: School Director P Shekshavali Reddy organised a grand celebration for the children in the school premises to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at Sri Gururaja English Medium School in Nandyal.

The Chief guests were Dr P Dastagiri Reddy, Chairman of Guru Raghavendra Educational Institutions, and Mandala Educational Officer (MEO) Brahmam.

On this occasion, cultural programmes were performed by students dressed in the unique costumes of Chacha Nehru.

As part of the No Bag Day programme, various programmes were organised with the students with the intention of bringing out the hidden creativity and language skills of the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Dastagiri Reddy advised students to inculcate good discipline from their childhood and be aware of every observation. They should show interest in all subjects and learn new things with the suggestions given by their teachers.