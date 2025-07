Sri Kalyana Venkateswara rides Hanumantha Vahanam

Tirupati: As part of the ongoing Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavams at Srinivasa Mangapuram temple, Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy blessed devotees on Hanumantha Vahanam on Tuesday.

Rituals starting from Suprabhata Seva, Snapana Tirumanjanam, and Unjal Seva were followed by Hanumantha Vahana seva that took place on the second day evening. Special Gr deputy EO Varalakshmi and AEO Gopinath and others participated.