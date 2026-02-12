Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple hundi nets Rs 30.10 lakh

Visakhapatnam: The hundi of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam netted an income of Rs.30.10 lakh in the past 35 days.

The hundi count was organised at the temple premises here on Wednesday.

About 40-gram of gold, 1.44-Kg of silver and currency notes from different countries, including USA, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Arab Emirates were offered by the devotees.

The hundi counting process at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple was carried out under the supervision of the temple Executive Officer K Sobha Rani, Endowments officials M Sridhar, K Rajendra Kumar, N Anand Kumar, CHNVR Murthy, and volunteers participated in the counting exercise.