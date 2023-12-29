Live
- Paritala Sriram calls cadre to make Padayatra in Dharmavaram successful
- Savouring Every Bite Strategies to Enjoy Ready-Made Meals Mindfully
- Musk returns as world's richest man; net worth of richest persons up $1.5 trillion
- ‘Umapathi’ review: A fresh village love story
- Pained over arrest of Kannada activists, says Bommai amid prominence for local language demand
- ‘Sarkaru Naukari’ will have emotion, entertainment and message: Akash
- Nara Lokesh assures support to Handloom weavers
- BRS to begin preparations for LS polls from Jan 3
- Gold expected to move much higher in 2024
- Hydropower major SJVN secures Rs 10,000 crore loan for renewable projects
Just In
Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Garuda Dwajasthamba Pooja program held in Kallur
The idols of Sri Peddamma, Sri Sunkulamma, Sri Sawaramma, Sri Gangamma, and Sri Veerabhadra Swami were worshipped in Ulindakonda village of Kallur mandal.
The idols of Sri Peddamma, Sri Sunkulamma, Sri Sawaramma, Sri Gangamma, and Sri Veerabhadra Swami were worshipped in Ulindakonda village of Kallur mandal. The Lakshmi Venkateswara Garuda Dwajasthamba pooja program was also conducted in the same village. In Errakatwa village, a mahotsav for the idol statue of Veeranjaneya Swami was organized.
The program was attended by Gouru Charita Reddy, the TDP in-charge of Panyam, and Shri Gouru Venkata Reddy, the TDP in-charge of Nandikotkur Constituency. K Parvathamma, the woman president of Nandyal Parliament, Vakati Madhavi, a former MP, and other leaders such as Madesh, Kurdu Purushottam Reddy, Ramana, Venkateshwarlu, Ranga Swami Reddy, Dastagiri Naidu, Iddam Srikanth, Subbaraidu, and Karim were also present.
Other leaders like Narendra Chaudhary, Doddipadu Basha, Prabhakar Yadav, Brahmana Palle Nagireddy, Jawwaji Gangadhar Goud, Kethuru Madu, Dhanunjaya, and others were also in attendance.