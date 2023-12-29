Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Garuda Dwajasthamba Pooja program held in Kallur

The idols of Sri Peddamma, Sri Sunkulamma, Sri Sawaramma, Sri Gangamma, and Sri Veerabhadra Swami were worshipped in Ulindakonda village of Kallur mandal. The Lakshmi Venkateswara Garuda Dwajasthamba pooja program was also conducted in the same village. In Errakatwa village, a mahotsav for the idol statue of Veeranjaneya Swami was organized.

The program was attended by Gouru Charita Reddy, the TDP in-charge of Panyam, and Shri Gouru Venkata Reddy, the TDP in-charge of Nandikotkur Constituency. K Parvathamma, the woman president of Nandyal Parliament, Vakati Madhavi, a former MP, and other leaders such as Madesh, Kurdu Purushottam Reddy, Ramana, Venkateshwarlu, Ranga Swami Reddy, Dastagiri Naidu, Iddam Srikanth, Subbaraidu, and Karim were also present.

Other leaders like Narendra Chaudhary, Doddipadu Basha, Prabhakar Yadav, Brahmana Palle Nagireddy, Jawwaji Gangadhar Goud, Kethuru Madu, Dhanunjaya, and others were also in attendance.