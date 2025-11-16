Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust unveils 10-ton eco-friendly incinerator

Puttaparthi: The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT) on Saturday inaugurated an advanced 10-ton eco-friendly Waste Disposal System (WDS) at the rear of the West Gate of Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram, marking a significant step toward strengthening sustainable waste management in Puttaparthi.

The facility was inaugurated by R.J. Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of SSSCT, in the presence of senior officials and Ashram functionaries.

The installation comes ahead of the Centenary Celebrations, during which Prasanthi Nilayam is expected to host nearly one million devotees from India and abroad.

With the anticipated surge in waste generation, the Trust has upgraded its waste-handling capacity to maintain cleanliness, hygiene, and environmental balance within the Ashram surroundings.

The newly installed BLAZE Waste Disposal System is designed to process unsegregated municipal solid waste efficiently. Using controlled combustion, the system reduces waste to fine, harmless ash. Notably, the WDS operates without electricity, gas, or fuel, relying instead on a precision-engineered, oxygen-regulated air circulation mechanism. Operating between 800°C and 1200°C, the system ensures complete and environmentally safe combustion.

Another key feature is its clean-emission technology, which releases white, non-toxic smoke with minimal carbon impact, thereby preserving the air quality of Puttaparthi even during periods of heavy footfall.

Trust officials noted that the initiative reflects Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s ideals of environmental harmony and responsible living. By reducing landfill burden and adopting fuel-free operation, the Trust reinforces its commitment to sustainability during one of the most significant spiritual gatherings of the year.