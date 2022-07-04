Sri Vaikhanasa Bhagavat Shastra basis for Srivari Kainkaryams

Tirumala: Tirumala Sri Vaikhanasa Trust secretary Prabhakaracharya said on Monday that the Sri Vaikhanasa Bhagavat Shastra scripted by Sri Vikhanasa Maharishi is the basis for the Aradhana systems in the famed Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala.

Under the aegis of the TTD Alwar Divya Prabandam project and Sri Vaikhanasa Divya Siddhanta Vivardhini, the Thiru Nakshatra of Sri Marichi Maharshi was observed at the Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala on Monday.

Presiding over the fete, Prabhakaracharyulu said the Vaikhanasa Aradhana of Temple culture has its roots in Veda mantras as stated in the Vaikanasa Bhagavat Shastra. The systems of worship were narrated comprehensively by Sri Marichi Maharshi in the Ananda Samhita scripture about the Vaikhanasa Agama Shastra which is being followed since thousands of years at Srivari temple. He lauded the TTD for preserving these systems of pujas intact as part of its mandate for the preservation of Sanatana Hindu dharma.

Chief guest Raghava Dikshitulu said Sri Marichi Maharshi had narrated the temple and mantapam construction, daily pujas and Aradhana for the good of society.

V Ramakrishna Seshasai described that all intricate details of conducting the Srivari Brahmotsavams was ingrained in the Vaikhanasa Bhagavat Shastra. The Vaikhanasa archaka society had a major responsibility in preserving and protecting these ageless puja systems etc. he maintained.

Sharad Kumar from Machilipatnam said Vaikhanasa Kalpa sutra which transformed a common man with supernatural entity and added timeless value to temple culture and its financial structure.

Varaha Narasimha Dikshitulu of Tirumala said the Vimana Kalpa scriptures penned by Sri Marichi Maharshi is the basis for Panchabera Aradhana being held at Tirumala which had blessed millions of devotees with countless boons all these years.