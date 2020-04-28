Srikakulam: 298 medical teams deployed in red zone

Srikakulam: In the wake of four Covid-19 positive cases reported, a total of 298 medical teams have been deployed in red zone covering 27 villages in four mandals of Pathapatnam, Hiramandal, Kotturu and Saravakota in the district. Officials declared red zone for three kilometres radius here. A total of 14,900 families have been residing in these 27 villages. Each team, comprised of local medical staff, will monitor situation of 50 houses allotted to them.



District surveillance officer (DSO), Dr Bagadi Jagannadham said, "Till Monday, we collected samples from 5,457 persons. Of the collected samples, 4455 samples were negative, four positive, 906 were under process and 92 were rejected."

DMHO Dr M Chenchayya told 'The Hans India' that as per their survey in all these 27 villages, 254 persons had entered the villages from outside after announcement of lockdown. Of the total 254 persons, three from foreign countries, 14 from Delhi, 88 from other states and 149 from other districts of our state, the DMHO elaborated.