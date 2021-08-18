Srikakulam: As borewells dry up, 2 towns face water crisis

Srikakulam: Scarcity of drinking water is haunting the residents of Palasa and Kasibugga in the district. To meet the drinking water requirement, the towns need 40,25,490 litres per day and the towns have five ground water borewells. In which only three borewells are working and other two dried up due to lack of groundwater.

With long dry spell and scanty rainfall, tanks in urban areas were dried up and some of the tanks were encroached by the local leaders during the present and previous government regime.

The residents of Rajamma Colony, Udayapuram, Hudco Colony, Harijana Colony and Lodagala Street are facing severe water crisis.

The municipal officials are supplying water through water tankers for which the residents have wait in long queues.

The only solution for the solve water crisis in these towns is completion of offshore reservoir proposed at Regulapadu in Palasa mandal by diverting water from Mahendra Tanaya river.

The project works have been going on since 2007 and estimations were being enhanced every time but does not witness any progress. Deputy executive engineer P Satya Narayana said that lack of permanent source is the main reason for the water scarcity and at present water is being supplied through water tankers. He added that a permanent scheme was also proposed.