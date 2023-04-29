Srikakulam: Banks deny loans to housing beneficiaries under OTS

Srikakulam : Various nationalised banks are denying loans to beneficiaries under various housing schemes. The YSRCP government announced onetime settlement (OTS) facility for beneficiaries under various housing schemes in the state previously.

As per guidelines of the OTS facility, beneficiaries who constructed houses under various Central and State government schemes before 2011 can pay only Rs 10 to regularise their

houses and beneficiaries who constructed houses under the AP Housing department schemes can pay Rs 10,000 to regularise their houses.

The government announced that the beneficiaries can get loans from various nationalised banks by mortgaging their houses. In Srikakulam, 26,399 beneficiaries paid Rs 10

and regularised their houses and also registered bonds and another 16,642 beneficiaries under housing department schemes paid Rs 10,000 and regularised their houses and also registered bonds.

A total of 43,041 beneficiaries paid OTS amount, received bonds and registered the same with the different sub-registrar offices (SRO).

But bankers are not sanctioning loans to these beneficiaries by mortgaging their house properties. Beneficiaries registered their grievances with the YSRCP leaders, district collector and other related departments officials like housing, stamps and registrations and revenue. "We are receiving number of complaints from the beneficiaries regularly regarding loans to the regularised and registered houses and discussed the issue with the district collector and higher officials," said project director (PD) for housing, N Ganapathi.