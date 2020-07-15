Srikakulam: Boozers fail to follow Covid guidelines

Srikakulam: Boozers fail to follow precautions and Covid restrictions as they rush to get liquor from government-run wine shops.



Even in rural areas also, huge gathering of boozers is witnessed in front of liquor shops.

Previously, some migrant workers who arrived here were found to be carriers of corona. Now by not following Covid guidelines, the boozers are taking risks and could contract the disease.

On Tuesday, large number of tipplers gathered in front of a wine shop at Kanimetta village in Ponduru mandal.

In an attempt to get liquor from the shop, they did not carry umbrellas, failed to follow social distance and wear masks even as Covid positive cases reached 1954 in Srikakulam district.